The United States has begun distributing a groundbreaking HIV-prevention treatment to two African nations, marking a significant step forward despite sweeping cuts to global health aid by President Donald Trump.

The new injectable drug, Lenacapavir, has been delivered to Eswatini and Zambia, with 1,000 doses set to be administered this week, according to Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

US State Department aid coordinator, Jeremy Lewin, said Washington plans to finance two million doses for low- and middle-income African countries, with a target date of 2028, though the goal may be achieved as early as mid-2027.

Lenacapavir manufactured by US pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences requires only two injections per year, offering a major advantage over daily PrEP pills. Health experts say the drug could dramatically reduce new HIV infections, especially among pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Gilead CEO, Daniel O’Day, disclosed that plans were underway to expand distribution to Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, Namibia, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe, describing the rollout as historic. “This is the first time medication is being given in Africa in the same year it was approved in the US,” he said.

The development comes as global health researchers warn of severe consequences linked to recent aid cuts. A new study released Monday predicts 22.6 million preventable deaths by 2030 due to reduced US and European funding.

Despite global progress, with new HIV infections dropping by 40 per cent since 2010, UNAIDS projects 1.3 million new cases in 2024, underscoring the urgent need for sustained prevention efforts.