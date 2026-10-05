The United States government has commenced proceedings to revoke the citizenship of two Nigerian nationals and 38 other individuals accused of serious offences as part of the Donald Trump administration’s immigration enforcement efforts.

The US Department of Justice said on Monday that it had filed denaturalisation complaints against the 40 individuals in multiple US district courts, describing the filings as the largest number submitted within a single period under the Trump administration.

According to the department, the complaints were filed between August 21 and October 2, 2026, under the Immigration and Nationality Act, and target individuals accused of offences including acting as an agent for a foreign government, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated sodomy against a special-needs man.

“The Department of Justice announced today that it has filed denaturalization actions in multiple U.S. district courts against 40 individuals accused of serious offenses, including acting as an agent for a foreign government, committing voluntary manslaughter, and aggravated sodomy against a special-needs man.

“Filed between Aug. 21 and Oct. 2, 2026, these complaints represent the largest volume of complaints submitted in a single period under the Trump administration,” the Justice Department said.

One of the two Nigerians named in the filings is 54-year-old Beatrice Chioma Nwaoha Ashamole, whom the Justice Department accused of concealing previous criminal and immigration records during her naturalisation proceedings.

The department said it filed a complaint against Ashamole on September 25 in the District of Maryland, seeking to strip her of US citizenship over alleged fraud and false testimony in the naturalisation process.

“On September 25, the Department of Justice filed a complaint in the District of Maryland seeking the denaturalisation of Beatrice Chioma Nwaoha Ashamole because throughout her naturalization proceedings, she did not disclose prior aliases, prior arrests, a prior immigration benefits application, or prior exclusions and deportations, despite the application asking for such information,” the department said.

The second Nigerian defendant is 58-year-old Semiu Olaiye ljelu, whom prosecutors accused of using two different identities in applications for immigration benefits.

According to the prosecutors, Ij elu had previously been ordered to leave the US but allegedly failed to disclose the deportation order when he applied for permanent residency after marrying a US citizen in 2009.

The Trump administration is now seeking to have his US citizenship revoked over the alleged concealment.

“The United States alleges that the court should issue an order revoking ljelu’s naturalisation because he did not lawfully adjust status, did not have the required good moral character for naturalisation, and procured his naturalisation by concealment of material facts and willful misrepresentations. (Northern District of Georgia),” the Justice Department stated.

Other defendants named in the complaints include Douglas Chukwuka Eze, whose original nationality was listed as unknown; 58-year-old Ifeolu Samuel Akingbemisilu of Sierra Leone; and Norma Patricia Esparza of Mexico, among others.

Commenting on the filings, US Attorney General Todd Blanche described the action as an unprecedented denaturalisation drive, saying those targeted had concealed information from the US government.

“Today’s announcement marks the largest denaturalisation effort in modern history. From an individual convicted of espionage to others convicted of sexual offenses against minors, these defendants concealed critical facts from the U.S. government and represent serious criminal offenders.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Justice will continue to employ the denaturalisation process to maintain our national security and protect the American people,” he added.