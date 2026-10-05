The federal government has announced a N250 million donation to the families of 37 suspected illegal miners who died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima announced the donation on Monday during a condolence visit to Minna, the state capital, where he conveyed the Federal Government’s sympathies to the bereaved families and the state government.

The deceased were among scores of suspects arrested during operations conducted on September 15 and 16 around the Lt Gen Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi Estate in Minna.

Following the deaths, the Federal Government suspended the NSCDC Commandant in Niger State, Suberu Aniviye, and ordered a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Shettima assured the families that the government would “get to the root of the tragedy” and ensure that anyone found culpable is held accountable.

“Today, I paid a condolence visit to Minna, the Niger State capital, where I conveyed the sympathies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, the bereaved families, and the people of the state over the death of 37 suspected miners,” the vice-president said.

“I assured the families of the 37 suspected miners who died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State that the Federal Government will get to the root of the tragedy and ensure that anyone found culpable is held accountable.

“I also announced the federal government’s donation of ₦250 million to the families of the deceased,” he added.