The United States has announced a $10 million reward on Tuesday for anyone who could provide information leading to the arrest of a Chinese man, Guan Tianfeng and co-conspirators who are wanted for hacking computer firewalls.

According to the State Department, Tianfeng, 30, who was charged with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud is believed to live in China’s Sichuan Province.

The Treasury Department said it had imposed sanctions on the company Tianfeng worked for, Sichuan Silence Information Technology Co. Ltd.

The indictment said that Tianfeng and co-conspirators at Sichuan Silence allegedly took advantage of a vulnerability in firewalls sold by UK-based cybersecurity company Sophos Ltd.

“The defendant and his co-conspirators exploited a vulnerability in tens of thousands of network security devices, infecting them with malware designed to steal information from victims around the world,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement.

Some 81,000 firewall devices were simultaneously attacked worldwide in April 2020, the indictment said, to steal data, including usernames and passwords, while also attempting to infect the computers with ransomware.

More than 23,000 firewalls were in the United States, out of which 36 were protecting “critical infrastructure companies’ systems,” the Treasury said.

“The zero-day vulnerability Guan Tianfeng and his co-conspirators found and exploited affected firewalls owned by businesses across the United States.

“If Sophos had not rapidly identified the vulnerability and deployed a comprehensive response, the damage could have been far more severe,” ” FBI agent Herbert Stapleton added.

According to the indictment, Sichuan Silence sold its services and the data it obtained through hacking to Chinese businesses and to government entities, including the Ministry of Public Security.

A man who answered a call to a phone number registered with Sichuan Silence said the company “did not accept interviews” and declined to comment on the sanctions.