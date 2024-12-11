The Governing Council of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) Lagos, under the leadership of Professor Funso Isolaowa Afolabi, has announced the appointments of Mrs. Henrietta Adebola Gbemisola Badejo and Dr. John Olusola Dada as the substantive Registrar and Bursar of the College, respectively.

In a memo issued by the Acting Registrar of the College, Dr. Emmanuel Akinwale, the appointments were confirmed following the YABATECH Council’s meeting held on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. Both appointments, effective January 2, 2025, are for a tenure of five years.

It stated that the pivotal decisions marked a significant step in strengthening the College’s administrative and financial frameworks.

Mrs. Badejo, a seasoned administrator, joined the College in 2001 as an Administrative Officer I. Over the years, she rose through the ranks, distinguishing herself with unwavering dedication and exceptional service. She was appointed Deputy Registrar in 2017 and most recently served as Deputy Registrar (Rectory), overseeing key administrative operations.

A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and a full member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Mrs. Badejo brings a wealth of professional expertise to the role.

Mrs. Badejo’s academic credentials include a Diploma in Computer Science, a Nigerian Certificate in Education (Biology/Geography), a Bachelor of Science in Education and Geography, and a Master of Science in Geography.

The Bursar, Dr. John Olusola Dada is an accomplished financial expert with nearly three decades of professional experience in the polytechnic, university, and private sectors. A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and an Associate of both the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACTI) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants of Nigeria (ACIMA), Dr. Dada has built a sterling career in accounting and management.

Dr. Dada possesses a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accountancy from the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Babcock University, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management from the University of Ado Ekiti.

Throughout his career in the College, Dr. Dada has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation. Notable among his achievements is the digitization of the Bursary Department, proper maintenance of accounting records, and the successful management of grants, including the $1,000,000 FCDO/UNICEF Girls’ Education and Skills Partnership grant in 2019.

Dr. Akinwale, in his memo, lauded the appointments as strategic moves to sustain the institution’s core values and vision, affirming that the leadership of Mrs. Badejo and Dr. Dada will foster progress and stability in their respective offices.