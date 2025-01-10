The United States government has announced a reward of up to $25 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn in for a third six-year term on Friday.

In a statement issued by the US Department of Treasury, the government emphasised its commitment to supporting democratic accountability in Venezuela, alleging that Maduro’s re-election was marked by widespread fraud and irregularities.

Acting under-secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, Bradley Smith, critised Maduro’s leadership, stating, “Since last year’s election, Maduro and his associates have continued their repressive actions in Venezuela. The United States, together with our like-minded partners, stands in solidarity with the Venezuelan people’s vote for new leadership and rejects Maduro’s fraudulent claim of victory.”

Maduro’s re-election in 2024 was mired in controversy, with partial results from the National Electoral Council (CNE) declaring him the winner amidst allegations of vote-rigging. The US and other global leaders questioned the credibility of the poll, while Panama responded by suspending diplomatic ties with Venezuela.

During his inauguration on Friday, Maduro promised a new era of peace, prosperity, and democracy. However, the US dismissed his pledges, citing his administration’s ongoing actions against dissent in Venezuela.

The Treasury statement added, “Instead, Maduro and his representatives have continued their violent repression in an attempt to maintain power and have ignored the Venezuelan people’s calls for democratic accountability.”

In addition to the $25 million bounty on Maduro, the US State Department announced a $15 million reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Vladimir Padrino, Venezuela’s defense minister. Maduro’s interior minister also became a target of the same $25 million offer.

The US further imposed new visa restrictions on officials aligned with Maduro, accusing them of undermining Venezuela’s electoral process and engaging in acts of repression.

The US and its allies repeatedly urged Maduro to initiate a democratic transition. However, his government resisted the calls, maintaining its grip on power through what the US described as “violent repression”.