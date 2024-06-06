The New York Police Department (NYPD) is looking to revoke former President Donald Trump’s gun licence following his conviction, a senior Police official has revealed.

The source, who preferred anonymity, revealed that Trump’s concealed carry licence was quietly suspended on April 1, 2023, in New York City after his indictment on criminal charges.

LEADERSHIP reports that Donald Trump was found guilty by a New York Jury of falsifying business records to cover payments made to a Porn star ahead of the 2016 presidential election, making him the first former American President to be convicted of a crime.

The source added that two of the three pistols Trump was authorised to carry were tendered to the NYPD on March 31, 2023, while the third gun listed on Trump’s licence ‘was lawfully moved to Florida’.

Being that the possession of firearms by a convicted felon is a federal crime, Trump who was convicted of 34 felonies on May 30, 2023, would be violating multiple federal and state laws if he still possesses the third gun in Florida.

The NYPD’s Legal Bureau will conclude its investigations “that will likely lead to revocation of his licence”, although Trump has the liberty to challenge the revocation in court, stated the senior police official.

Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed that Trump has had a concealed licence from the NYPD to carry firearms for almost a decade now. However, because Trump’s application included a confidential request, they are exempted from public records requests, according to the NYPD’s guidelines and New York state law.

The suspension and pending revocation of Trump’s licence suggests that he had his licence throughout his time as President and after until he faced felony charges.

However, as an ex-president, Trump still has rights to full-time secret service protection from the US government.