Grammy award-winning singer, rapper and actor, Common, has confirmed his romantic relationship with singer and talk show host, Jennifer Hudson, a.k.a Jhud.

The music power couple had been fueling speculation since they were seen displaying public affection in 2022.

However, their appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” finally confirmed their rumoured love affair.

When 51-year-old Common was asked if he was in a relationship, he affirmed that he was in a relationship with “one of the most beautiful people I’ve met in life.”

“She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented.”

Common, who was previously in a relationship with Tiffany Haddish, added that his relationship with Jhud is a happy place for him.