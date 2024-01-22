A frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Edo State and a member of the National Assembly, representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon Dennis Idahosa, on Monday, challenged a fellow aspirant, Blessing Agbomhere, to make a public evidencd of a document indicting him (Idahosa) of fraud home and abroad or be ready for litigation to substantiate his false accusations.

Agbomhere had in statement warned the leadership of the APC not to dare impose Hon Dennis Idahosa on the party over what he termed “criminal record”, noting that it would lead to implosion in the party in Edo State.

In the widely circulated statement, he further alleged that Idahosa was indicted in 2015 for fraud by the administration of the then Governor Adams Oshiomhole and sacked as Commissioner of Investment, Public/Private Partnership, among other allegations.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Ovia federal lawmaker, who is contesting to emerge the APC standard bearer, had last week made the list of six aspirants cleared by the Prof. Julius Ihonvbere-led screening committee, among other aspirants, a development that is causing ripples among other aspirants that were dropped.

However, a report by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC had directed all aspirants interested in vying for the governorship seat to go ahead to purchase their nomination forms.

Meanwhile, in a swift reaction to Agbomhere’s allegations, the Dennis Idahosa campaign team, led by Hon. Charity Amayaenvbo, has threatened to institute a legal action against Agbomhere and his co-travellers, whom it said were hell-bent on tarnishing the reputation of the federal lawmaker.

Part of the statement read, “Our principal, RT Hon Dennis Idahosa who is a firm believer in the rule of law, has briefed his lawyer in the person of Chief Wole Olanipekun , SAN, CFR, to immediately commence legal processes against the said Mr Blessing Agbomhere and other person involved in this false and mischievous allegations as courts processes would commence in couple of days to prove his allegations against our principal at a court of competent jurisdiction.

“RT Hon Dennis Idahosa wishes to put on record that he was never sacked as Commissioner as alleged by Mr Blessing Agbomhere from the government of Governor Adam’s Oshiomhole as he voluntarily resigned from the government as Commissioner for Investment, public private partnership.

“Idahosa also wishes to inform the general public that throughout the four months he served as Commissioner under our National Leader Adam’s Oshiomhole, there was at no time any petitions by any individual or organizations against him or a panel was set up to investigate him, let alone being indicted.

“We ask Mr Blessing Agbomhere and his co-travellers to name the names of members of the administrative panel and when the report was submitted to the State Government.”

The statement further added, “we want to assure our teaming supporters to remain focused on our tasks of securing our great party APC tickets and ultimately win the Edo Governorship seats back to our party APC.”