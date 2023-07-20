USA, France, India, 7 Others To Participate In Kaduna Film Festival

No fewer than 10 countries which include USA, France, India, Morocco, Nepal, Burkina Faso, Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago among others will be participating in the 6th edition of Kaduna International Film Festival during which about 52 films will be showcased.

The film festival which is slated to commence from the 22nd-26th August, 2023 is themed: “The Globalization of Film and It’s Impact on the World.”

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, the Founder and Executive Director, Kaduna International Film Festival, Mr. Israel Kashim Audu said the participating countries were thoroughly screened by the foundation.

Audu further disclosed that the foundation will be hosting the first northern film submit in Kano on 22nd to 23rd July in partnership with Afristar Media, mush entertainment and soundcore group.

He also reiterated that the 2023 film festival has the European Union, Sumal Foods, Africa Magic, Alliance Française de Kaduna, the Embassy of France, Mexico in Abuja, Afristar Media, Chivita, Ezzykash media concept and Waptv as brand partners, adding that the festival will feature activities like film screenings, exhibitions, tourism, awards, panel discussions, parties, cultural displays, networking among others.

According to him “after weeks of private screening of the submitted films by the 6th Kaduna international film festival board of jurors 52 films were selected from countries like Uganda, India, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, France, USA, Nepal, Morocco, Trinidad and Tobago among others. Although we had more entries from India while we have 13 categories of nominees for awards.