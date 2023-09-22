USAID and Global Health Supply Chain-Procurement and Supply Management (GHSCPSM) are set to train health personnel on the successful take-off of a sustainable drug-revolving scheme in Kebbi State.

The technical director of RMNCH, Mr Dimda James disclosed this when he led his team to the state deputy Governor Umar Abubakar on a courtesy visit yesterday in his office in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

James, who was led on the visit by commissioner of health, Comrade Yunusa Musa and permanent secretary, Dr. Shehu Nuhu Koko said they were in Kebbi State to offer two weeks of training to the personnel that would be involved in the drug-revolving programme.

He appreciated the readiness of the state government towards the establishment of the Drug Management Agency.

James was delighted that Kebbi State has met all required criteria needed for the intervention from the USAID-Global Health Supply Chain- Procurement and Supply Management.

Responding, the state deputy governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafidan Kabi said the state government is committed to the provision of all the necessary support and facilities required for the success of the sustainable drug revolving scheme.