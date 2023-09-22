Tensions are mounting as the highly-anticipated Dambe Warriors League’s circuit fight three 3 slated for October 01, 2023 in Kano draws nearer where fighters will be aiming to dominate the heavyweight division.

The circuit fight three in Kano is coming after the huge crowds and excitement that greeted the circuit fight two held at the Dei-dei arena, Abuja, on Sunday, with Ali Kanin Bello beating newcomer Dogon Kyellu in one of the main draws in the heavyweight division to send strong signal to other fighters.

The victory moved Bello closer to the top ranking of the heavyweight division and primed for a showdown against his main rival, Dogo Maitakwasara who has won both fights in the circuit.

In the lightweight division, Bahagon Zayyanu and Manu Garkuwan Chindo are leading the pack after winning their first two circuit fights and are on course to fight in superfight one in November.

Autan Kudawa and Ramadan also won their first two battles in the middleweight division, just buja crowd favourite, Maitakwasara, defeated Zazu who was fighting away from his Kano home turf.

According to the organisers Dambe Warriors League, the aim is to have fighters qualify to battle in the Dambe superfight later this year, while bringing world-class Dambe to all Nigerians through innovative and cutting-edge partnerships and affordable content options.

Impressed with the organisation and excitement that greeted the circuit fight two in Abuja, the president of Dambe Association, Alhaji Aminu Bature Kuara, pledged to continue to give maximum support to the organisers to move Dambe Warriors to the next level.

Dambe boxing is an ancient sporting tradition, popular among the Hausa people of Northern Nigeria. The brutal game, lasting three rounds, has the sole aim of beating an opponent into total submission.