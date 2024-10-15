Advertisement

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on Nigerian youths to use President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s planned National Young People Conference to propose solutions to national challenges.

In his independence speech on October 1, President Tinubu announced the gathering of a National Youth Conference, which will be a platform to address the diverse challenges and opportunities confronting young people in the country.

He said, “It (the conference) will provoke meaningful dialogue and empower our young people to participate actively in nation-building. By ensuring that their voices are heard in shaping the policies that impact their lives, we are creating a pathway for a brighter tomorrow.”

Thus, Ganduje, in his remarks, the newly appointed Director General of the National Productivity Center (NPC), Hon. Baffa Dan-agundi, visited him at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday, said to take the opportunity provided by the conference seriously.

He told Nigerian youths that President Tinubu has offered them the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the country’s development by discussing issues pertaining to their development and that of the country generally.

“You know, Mr President, in his last Independence Day speech, said he will give the young men and women (the youths) a chance to discuss issues about Nigeria.

“This is a preparatory ground for that because you’re mobilising men and women whose concern is to see they can be protective, they can improve the state of our party and improve the living conditions of the teeming Nigerians,” Ganduje said.

The APC chairman lauded the efforts of the Dan-agenda, who he said had earlier exhibited a high sense of commitment during the last election when he meritoriously served the party’s Presidential Campaign Council.

“When you were appointed as a member of the national campaign Council, you did a lot in mobilising young men and women for our party, and we could see the impact; we won the election overwhelmingly,” he said.

Earlier, Dan-Agundi tasked political appointees not to see their appointments as their own alone but as those of other party members; hence, they should carry all of them along.