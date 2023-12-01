For indulging in various crimes such as academic frauds, social behaviours which impinge negatively on the image of the institution, the authorities of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Akwa Ibom State, have slammed sanctions including expulsion, rustication and indefinite suspension on 26 students.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the decision to axe the students was taken at the 127th and 128th Senate meetings held on August 30 and October 4, 2023, and chaired by the vice chancellor, Prof Nyaudoh Ndaeyo.

The affected students are drawn from the Faculties of Agriculture, Science, Engineering, Arts, Management Sciences and Pharmacy, with the breakdown indicating that three were outrightly expelled, three suspended indefinitely for failure to appear before a properly constituted panel, while 17 others were rusticated.

“The Senate of the University of Uyo, at its 127th meeting held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, sanctioned nine erring students of the institution to deter other students from misconducts that do not portray the brand of excellence for which the university stands for.

“Three students were rusticated, three sanctioned with indefinite suspension, while another three were expelled from the institution.

“Also, the Senate at its 128th meeting of Wednesday, October 4, 2023, rusticated another 17 erring students and directed that names of the affected students be punished so as to deter others from such misdemeanours,” the statement from the registrar stressed.