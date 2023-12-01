Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force in collaboration with local vigilante groups have rescued Pastor Bala, 50, who was kidnapped by suspected armed terrorists in Raddi, a community in Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

Two other kidnapped victims rescued along with the pastor are Sunday Ayuba, 40, and Keziah Ayuba, 50, after a gun duel with the suspected terrorists in their den around Yagi community of Rahama ward, Toro local government area of Bauchi State.

The police public relations officer of the state command, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil disclosed this to reporters in a statement in Bauchi.

“On the 29th November, 2023 at about 1am, one Sabitu of Kadade village of Toro local government area reported that at about 12:30am, an unknown number of bandits invaded their village and stormed into the house of one Yakubu Ya’u Makeri of Yagi village via Rahama ward.

“A team of operatives attached to Rishi police divisional headquarters in conjunction with local vigilantes swiftly moved to the scene and engaged the bandit.

“The operatives overpowered the bandits in a gun duel. As a result, one of the bandits was neutralized while remaining scampered and abandoned their mission.

“During the encounter, the operatives succeeded in rescuing two kidnap victims. Namely: Sunday Ayuba, 40 years old; Pastor Bala, 50 years old and Keziya Ayuba, 50 years old, all of Raddi village via Bassa local government area of Plateau State,” the statement read in parts.

He said the rescued victims will be reunited with their families.