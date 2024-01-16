Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has dissolved the expanded executive council members. He promised that the soon-to-be-reconstituted EXCO will still accommodate those who distinguished themselves in their service during his first term.

The dissolution affects all members of the expanded EXCO, including Commissioners, Special Advisers, and Senior Special Assistants.

On Tuesday, Governor Uzodimma addressed a gathering of all his political appointees and thanked the expanded executive council members and other political office holders for their support throughout the first four years of his administration.

He acknowledged that most of them gave their best even in the face of challenges and played a key role in ensuring that his Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), overwhelmingly won the Imo State governorship election on November 11, 2023.

The governor credited their support and “spirit of family” for his victory in all 27 local government areas of Imo State.

Governor Uzodimma, however, reminded them that a new term requires fresh ideas and enthusiasm. He assured them that those who are not directly involved in the new administration will still be part of his government and have reason to be proud.

“I want to remind you that whether you will be directly involved in the new dispensation or tangentially involved, wherever you are, you will be proud to have been part of this government,” he said.

He acknowledged his limitations as a human and apologised for not being able to meet all expectations. He promised to strive harder in the new term to do better.

Despite the dissolution, Governor Uzodimma maintained that the former council members’ services will continue to be required as part of the APC family and government.

He seized the opportunity to condemn the activities of some political appointees who tarnish the image of the government and himself.

He reminded them that political appointees are expected to uphold high standards and avoid corrupt practices, looting of public assets/funds, and other unethical activities.

Governor Uzodimma warned that the new administration will not tolerate members whose views and actions contradict his vision for a better Imo State for all.