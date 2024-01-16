France international Karim Benzema, on Tuesday, took legal action against French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin by filing a defamation complaint.

Last year, Darmanin alleged that the former Real Madrid star had “notorious” links with the Muslim Brotherhood. The criticism emerged after Benzema, a 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, expressed support for Gaza residents on X (formerly Twitter), accusing Israel of “unjust bombardments” in response to a Hamas attack.

In his complaint, lodged by lawyer Hugues Vigier, Benzema argues that Darmanin’s remarks “undermine” his honour and reputation.

The footballer, who currently plays for Saudi club Al-Ittihad and follows the Muslim faith, said he has never had any connection with the Muslim Brotherhood or anyone claiming to be a member.

Benzema stressed his awareness of being exploited in political games due to his notoriety, particularly criticising the timing of such statements given the serious events since October 7.

Darmanin, known for his right-wing stance and presidential ambitions, previously stated he had “nothing against” Benzema but found it astonishing that the footballer did not express support for Israelis killed in the Hamas attack or the French teacher murdered by an Islamist former pupil in October.

The complaint has been submitted to the Cour de justice, the **sole** French courts are empowered to prosecute government members for offenses committed while performing their duties.