As part of measures to improve security during the yuletide, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has flagged off the ‘Operation Golden Dawn 3, an initiative of the Nigerian Army in the state.

The governor performed the flag off in a ceremony at the Joint Task Force headquarters, Obinze in Owerri.

Uzodimma, represented by his deputy, Prof Placid Njoku, said the operation was aimed at checkmating a possible rise in criminal activities during the yuletide with an increased focus on security of lives and property.

He commended the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, and the entire Nigerian Army for their tireless efforts leading to the drastic reduction of criminality in the state and expressed hope in the success of the exercise.

He also thanked people of the state for their collective effort to build and maintain peace in the state, urging them to keep up the spirit.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen Hassan Dada, harped on the need for effective collaboration with sister security agencies as well as civil-military cooperation for the success of the operation.

The GOC stressed that the exercise would be conducted in all of the division’s ‘Areas of Responsibility’ covering the five states of the southeast from December 2, 2023 to January 5, 2024.

This he said, will be in consonance with the COAS’ philosophy “to transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities in a joint environment.”

He mentioned objectives of the operation to include exposing commanders to information warfare, testing the knowledge of officers on joint operations and leveraging on the exercise to curtail prevailing security challenges within the southeast such as kidnapping and threats by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, among others.

According to him, the exercise would build on the gains of the ‘Exercise Golden Dawn 2 and the ‘Operation Udo Ka’ to ensure optimal security in the southeast.