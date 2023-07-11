Uzodimma Hails Choice Of Aluo As NNL Chairman

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has lauded the choice and appointment of Mr. George Aluo as the new Chairman of the Nigeria National League ( NNL).

Aluo was named as the chairman of the country’s football regulatory body at the weekend, with other members like Khamisu Ahmed Mailantaki as Vice Chairman.

Other members include: Yakubu Sarma, Dani Mohammed, Donald Ikpe, Joseph Uzoma Ebowusim, Dotun Sanusi and Emmanuel Attah ( Chief Executive Officer).

A statement by Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to Governor Uzodimma said his principal received with joy Aluo’s appointment, describing it as most fitting and well deserving.

Governor Uzodimma said he has followed Aluo’s Sports Journalism career trajectory for years and believes he has a lot to contribute to football development in the country as a veteran sports journalist.

The Governor also said it is important to note that coming from Ngor Okpalla Local Government Area of Imo State, Aluo has joined the long list of Imo citizens gifted to Nigeria by the State for positive causes as regards national development and unity.