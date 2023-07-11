FCT Residents Warned Against Paying Revenue To Signage

Residents of the Federal capital Territory (FCT) have been advised to pay their respective advertisement revenue to the area councils where they operate their businesses.

The management of Pro Tax Pro Nigeria Initiative, in a statement, warned that any business that continues to make payment to the Department of Advertisement and Signage (DOAS) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was doing that at their own risk.

It said any individual or organisation that deals with DOAS, FCTA harmonised mobile advertisement revenue for the six area councils or any other agency other than the six area councils or their technical partners with regards to mobile advertisements and signage (including mobile, 1st party and 3rd party advertisement) does so at his/her detriment.

The company noted that with two court judgements nullifying the existence of the DOAS, it would be out of place for businesses to still make payment for advertisement and signage to the DOAS.

The statement read in parts: “Following the judgment of the FCT High Court delivered on the 11th September, 2020 by Hon. Justice Muawiyah Baba Idris of Court no. 26, Nyanya, Abuja which is now on appeal no. ca/abj/cv/1082/2020 between Hon. Minister of the FCT and Metro Auto Workshop and 4 others.

“The department of advertisement and signage of the FCTA is hereby nullified having been created contrary to section 1(3) and paragraph 1 (k) (i) of the 4th schedules to the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 as altered.