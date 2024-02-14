All Progressives Congress (APC) has nominated the Imo State governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma as chairman of the party’s Committee for Edo State gubernatorial primary elections holding this Saturday.

According to a notice released Tuesday night and signed by the APC national organising secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, the Cross River State governor, Bassey Otu is deputy chairman of the committee with Rabiu Suleiman as secretary; Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, Nentanwe Goshwe, Umar Hassan and Lawan Garba as members.

Argungu also named C.C. Udenwa as chairman of the primary election appeal committee with Yunusa Mohammed as secretary; Muhammad Sarina, Udogu Chijioke and Muhammad Ali as members.

He further announced the constitution of the secretariat for the primary election with Dr Wambia Suleiman, Prof. Adediwura Adeyemi, Sanusi Samaila, Niyi Akinsiju, Dr Stanley Ugboaja and Sani Galadima as members.

The committees are to be inaugurated at the APC National Secretariat Abuja on Thursday at 4pm.

“This is to inform the underlisted nominated members of the Edo State National Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee and Election Appeal Committee that the inauguration of the two Committees will hold as follows:

“Thursday, 15th February, 2024 (at) National Working Committee (NWC) Hall, 4pm prompt. All nominees are expected to be seated by 3.30pm,” the notice reads.