Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has appealed to the new chief judge of Imo State, the president of the Customary Court of Appeal and eight other justices of the high court and customary court not to abuse the confidence reposed in them by the people.

Uzodimma swore in the judicial officers yesterday at the Executive Chambers, Government House in Owerri, the state capital. Those the governor swore in included the state chief judge, Justice Chikeka, Justice Victor Okorie, the president, Customary Court of Appeal, Owerri, Justice Chinyere Ngozi Okereke, Justice Anthoneth Chinyere Onyeukwu,

Justice Innocent Chidi Ibeawuchi, Justice Obinna Emmanuel Nwachukwu, Justice Lotanna Chukwunyere Leo Alino and Justice Michael Bless Onyekachi.

Two Customary Court of Appeal judges sworn-in were Justice Okafor Emeka and Justice Chinemerem Ijeoma Onuegbu.

The governor charged them to take their oath of office seriously, even as he noted that the judiciary is ‘’the last hope of the common man.”

He said, “We need a judiciary that will stand the text of time and this can only be achieved when the profession and performance of the judiciary is seen as the Citadel of Justice. Over time, there has been a lot of blame on the judiciary as regards making justice too costly to the common man and the gap between the common man and the judiciary has become too wide.”