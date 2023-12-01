The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has stressed that Governor Hope Uzodinma has wasted three years and 10 months as Governor of Imo State.

The party said the governor has failed to demonstrate capacity, ingenuity and also lacked indigenous support to effectively combat insecurity and restore sustainable peace in the state.

This was made known by the Southeast National Vice Chairman of ADC, Chilos Godsent, in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

He condemned the recent cold murder of officers of the Nigeria Police Force and a civilian at Ahiara Mbaise by unidentified gunmen on Monday.

The leadership of ADC, however, advised the governor to step up the battle against all forms of criminality and acknowledged that although Uzodinma had demonstrated efforts and submitted that these were not good enough.

“Governor Uzodinma’s strategies are crude and brigandish and therefore may not yield the anticipated positive results.

“It’s on record that since Senator Hope Uzodinma assumed office as the governor of Imo State since January 2020, the economy of the state has constantly deteriorated. The state further militarised, thereby causing untold hardship on the masses,” the ADC insisted.

He challenged the government to publish its achievements since inception in 2020.

“The ADC has noted that the Senator Uzodinma-led APC government has no program on agriculture, education, healthcare, housing, industry, Infrastructure, Security, youth and women development,” the ADC stated.

In his reaction, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, submitted that the comment is coming from an unknown party that has not made any impact in the state.

He submitted that the governor has put in his best in combating insecurity and the effort yielded a positive outcome.

He said, *We are working round the clock in collaboration with security agents, Imo is relatively peaceful.”