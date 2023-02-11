In celebration of Valentine’s Day 2023, ALAT by Wema, digital bank, is helping customers express their love in exciting ways as it has launched the “Express Love with ALAT” campaign.

The bank stated that the package includes an online creative competition that will commence on the 7th of February, with prizes including cash rewards and other incentives.

Acting Head of Brand and Marketing Communication at Wema Bank, Morolake Philip Ladipo, said, “Our customers are very central to all we do, and we will continue to create value to enable their lifestyle.”

According to Morolake, the campaign will begin with an announcement asking customers to express their own love language through art, music, poetry, or acts of kindness.

This could be in the form of cash transfers to gift someone an experience with ALAT Rewards; paying the bill of a loved one using ALAT or *945#; or sending someone some airtime or data using ALAT to catch up with them over the phone.

“There is no doubt that the campaign is going to be an exciting one, as customers get to express their affection to their loved ones in different ways. It’s open to both prospective and existing customers of the bank as they stand the chance to win fantastic prizes.”

More information is available on ALAT’s social media pages.