The Republic of Vanuatu has appointed Rita Oyoku as its first Trade Commissioner to Nigeria.

The Trade Commissioner is responsible for the development and promotion of trade and investment opportunities between Vanuatu and Nigeria.

The trade commissioner will further explore opportunities for establishing a strong bilateral economic relationship between the two countries.

Oyoku is an entrepreneur, who is committed to using her wealth of experience to grow businesses through several investment portfolios. She is enthusiastic towards encouraging new investment options.

Reacting to her appointment, she said: “It’s a great honour to be appointed the Trade Commissioner to represent the Vanuatu government in Nigeria.

“I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to foster economic and trade relations between Nigeria and Vanuatu. I am prepared to represent the Republic of Vanuatu for the promotion of trade and investment between the two countries.

“As the Trade Commissioner, I am committed to building a solid trade relationship between Vanuatu and Nigeria.”