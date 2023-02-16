As part of ways to share love during the Valentine’s season, a non-governmental organization (NGO), Zed-Faith Foundation International, has donated about 200 bags and shoes to school children in Kapwa LEA Primary in Lugbe Area, Abuja.

The country director, Nigeria, ZFFI, Mr Chinnaya Innocent, said during the donation event tagged ‘Sharing love with Zed-Faith Foundation International’, that it was part of the foundation’s mission to put smiles on the faces of the less-privileged and those in need.

Innocent, who represented the Founder/CEO of the organization, also said: “this show of love towards the pupils is an initiative birthed by founder/CEO of Zed-Faith Foundation International, Mr Daniel Onyeka Newman, who is known for his unwavering heart of Gold and compassion towards humanity and given to the current hardship.”

The founder said that with the many problems Nigerians are faced with, he could only but imagine how little children and their parents are surviving, adding that the donation would give hope to the children for a better future.

He applauded the principal and teachers of the school for the commitment and tolerance towards the academic future development of their pupils.

While reassuring the management of the school of the NGO’s commitment to the welfare and growth of the pupils, he admonished the teachers not to give up knowing how hard things were but continually give their best in teaching and imbibing good morals to positively enhance the character for national development

The Headmistress of Kapwa LEA Primary School, Lugbe, Abuja, appreciated the CEO and management of Zed-Faith Foundation International for their support and show of love during this time when they least expected such a gesture coming at a troubled season in the nation’s history.

She said the donations would go a long way to give hope to the hopeless among them and aid their education.