Major parts of Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital city, have been plunged into darkness, as attacks on tower 70 along the 330kV Gwagwalada-Katampe Transmission line, reduced bulk power supply flexibility and the volume of power into the city by 250MW.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, (TCN), the agency managing the facility, said the incident occurred on Monday, 26th of February, 2024, at about 11.32 pm.

TCN general manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

She said the transmission line was completely vandalised with the “tower standing precariously on the ground.”

Mbah, however, reassured that engineers have been mobilised to the site of the incident and that they have commenced an emergency repair of the damaged tower and its associated equipment.

The statement reads, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby states that Tower 70 along its 330kV Gwagwalada-Katampe Transmission line has been vandalised with the tower standing precariously on the ground.

“At the said time, the Gwagwalada – Katampe Transmission line tripped at Gwagwalada Transmission Substation and trial reclosure by TCN Operators failed, necessitating a physical patrol of the line.

“The TCN lines and patrol team discovered that the four tower footings of Tower 70 were vandalised, destroying the tower legs and causing the tower to stand on the ground, supported by conductors.

“The incident has reduced bulk power supply flexibility and the volume of power into Abuja by 250MW.

“Meanwhile, TCN has mobilised to the site of the incident and has commenced an emergency repair of the damaged tower and its associated equipment.

“We reiterate the need for vigilance in the fight against vandalism of power equipment. It is important that we report suspicious movements around all power equipment to security operatives or to the nearest TCN offices nationwide, “ she said.