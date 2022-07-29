Women organisations in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called for the establishment of special courts for the speedy trial of rape suspects.

At an agenda setting meeting on the implementation of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act already domesticated by 30 states, the women organisations which gathered under the leadership of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), said lack of special courts to trial rape suspects is hindering justice.

According to the women, the efficacy of the VAPP law is undermined by funding, to drive institutionalization of the VAPP law adding that Bauchi State launched the costed Model Action Plan for the implementation of the VAPP and the sum of N3.7 billion has been earmarked for implementation, calling on other states to follow.

Speaking during the programme, the executive director, WARDC, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, said they are out to strengthen access to justice.

“Policy responses to Gender-based Violence (GBV) must ensure the ability of the justice system and law enforcement to act as mechanisms of accountability, and leverage opportunities to create a more transparent justice system. This can be achieved by giving special consideration to priority cases and expediting prosecution of GBV offenders through establishment of special courts for GBV cases,” Abiola said.

According to her, the states must provide specialized training for GBV responders such as case workers, criminal justice professionals, police, prosecutors, judges and magistrates, lawyers and legal aid providers.

“Necessary investment on sensitization at the community level should also integrate community education with GBV awareness and ensure that women’s networks play key roles in community awareness and sensitization.”

He said leveraging the networks and platforms will also serve to amplify women’s voices and strengthen women’s leadership on eliminating violence against women and girls in the immediate response and in long-term recovery phases.

She told the gathering that deployment of Human Rights Based Approach in the provision of essential services for GBV survivors was crucial. Abiola said it is important to include the needs for every citizen, adding that, intensify advocacy for adoption Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act across all states in Nigeria and public budget allocation for implementation of the law.

She also urged the authorities to strengthen synergy among actors responding to synergy among response sectors, police, CSOs, Ministries, Department and Agencies.