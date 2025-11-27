‎Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), Professor Ndukwe Okugo, has reminded Governor Alex Otti of his pledge to install 10,000 megawatts of solar power at the university.

‎

‎Okugo made the plea in his welcome address during the 80th Inaugural Lecture of the university, delivered by Dick Uduma, a renowned professor of Political Science.

‎

‎The VC appreciated Governor Otti for his support of the university, which includes the ongoing construction of a 5,000-bed student hostel and the provision of a transformer.

‎

‎He further lauded Professor Uduma for the height he had attained, saying the event provided him an avenue to showcase the depth of scholarship that earned him the professorial status.

Delivering the lecture, Uduma examined the power dynamics that have shaped the country’s political journey since the return of democracy in 1999 after decades of military rule.

‎In the lecture titled “Interrogating the Centrality of Machtpolitik in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic,” the professor, who noted that politics is neither inherently evil nor dirty, argued that it had only been discoloured by the actions and attitudes of political actors.

‎

‎He expressed worry that “continued withdrawal of credible individuals from the political arena worsens governance outcomes and threatens national development”.

‎

‎Uduma emphasised the need for a holistic restructuring of Nigeria’s federal system to align with true federal principles, strengthen democratic institutions, and foster national cohesion.

