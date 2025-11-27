Senator representing Edo North senatorial district, Adams Oshiomhole, has condemned what he described as a disturbing judicial trend where convictions for capital offences were being reduced to lesser prison sentences, warning that such decisions undermined the rule of law and public confidence in the justice system.

Speaking during Senate deliberations on national security on Wednesday, Ohiomhole said it was unacceptable for judges to substitute death sentences prescribed by law with 20-year imprisonment terms, particularly in cases involving armed robbery, kidnapping, or terrorism that result in loss of life.

The lawmaker was particularly referring to a recent judgement passed on an Ansaru terrorist group kingpin by a Federal High Court judge in Abuja.

“How can someone carrying a death sentence end up with twenty years in prison? That is not acceptable,” Oshiomhole declared.

The former labour leader accused some judges of violating laws duly passed by the National Assembly through “sentimental or compromised judgments,” insisting that judicial officers must strictly interpret and apply the law as enacted.

“If the law says terrorism, if convicted, shall attract the death penalty, no judge has a right to pronounce less than that,” he said.

“It is only when you have implemented the law—interpreted the will of the people as conveyed in that law—that the President can decide, if there is reason, to commute or reduce the sentence.”

Oshiomhole expressed dismay that despite the huge efforts and risks undertaken by security agencies and prosecutors to secure convictions, inconsistent and lenient judgments by courts have often nullified those efforts.

“I am troubled when, after all the efforts that security agencies and prosecuting authorities invest to secure convictions because the state cannot behave like a mob and must follow due process, we then see conflicting judgments from various high courts,” he said.

He cited the instance where a convicted terrorist was sentenced to just 20 years in prison despite the law prescribing the death penalty, warning that such practices embolden criminals and erode trust in the justice system.

Oshiomhole, however, also noted the importance of balance and fairness, citing cases where individuals acting in self-defence, such as farmers attacked on their land faced harsh punishments, while actual aggressors escaped justice.

“For example, somebody allegedly killed someone who came to attack him on his farm and was sentenced to death, but there is no evidence that those who attack and kill farmers are being convicted or sentenced accordingly,” he lamented.

The senator urged the federal government and the judiciary to urgently reform sentencing practices to ensure justice is both fair and consistent.

“These are some of the issues we have to deal with so that nobody is given any excuse to misunderstand what is clearly a national challenge,” he added.