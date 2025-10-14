In an unexpected turn of events, Alhaji Ahmed Bello, who is the biological father of the late Bilyaminu Bello, who was murdered by his wife, Maryam Sanda, in 2017, has expressed his joy over the state pardon granted to his former daughter-in-law by President Bola Tinubu, saying vengeance can’t bring back his son.

According to him, he had been on a quiet quest to secure freedom for Maryam, whom had been on death row since her sentencing for the murder of her husband.

Bello made the remarks at a joint press conference with Alhaji Garba Sanda, father of Maryam, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He stated that his motivation was purely humanitarian, and that he wanted his daughter-in-law released so she could look after her two young children, adding that executing her would not bring back his son.

As a devout Muslim, Mr. Bello explained that he had long accepted the tragic incident, which has been a subject of public discussion, choosing to forgive and leave judgement to Allah.

This newspaper saw letters where Alhaji Bello previously wrote both the then Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the then Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, in 2019, to seek clemency for Maryam Sanda.

He said although those early appeals went unanswered, the recent pardon granted by President Tinubu under the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy finally brought his request to fruition.

Bello made the first plea for Maryam Sanda to be set free even before her conviction in January 2020, official documents that were made available to this newspaper showed. He recalled writing to the Commissioner of Police on January 17, 2019, stating that he had forgiven whoever was responsible for his son’s death and appealed that the charge be withdrawn “so that my son’s soul could rest in peace according to Islamic injunction.”

He also swore an affidavit at the FCT High Court on June 21, 2019, reaffirming his forgiveness and pleading that the prosecution be withdrawn.

Also, in his letter dated December 16, 2024, titled “Request for Exercise of Prerogative of Mercy for My Daughter-in-Law, Maryam Sanda Sentenced to Death by Hanging,” Alhaji Bello Isa wrote: “There is nothing more painful than for someone to lose a son in the way I lost my son, Bilyaminu. However, what gives me some measure of comfort is that he left behind two beautiful children, my granddaughter, Sa’adatu Bilyaminu, and my grandson, Bilyaminu Bilyaminu, named after his father.

“I have forgiven Maryam who was found guilty of killing my son. Before the end of the trial, I made every effort to let both the Police and the Court know that I did not want her prosecuted, because I did not want a situation where my grandchildren, who had lost their father so tragically, would also lose their mother.”

“I have taken it as the will of Almighty Allah, what happened to my son, and I do not blame Maryam for it. However, now that she has been sentenced to death, I beg in the name of Almighty Allah for mercy. If she is killed, who will take care of her two children? They will grow up as orphans, without a father or a mother’s love.”

The grieving father emphasised that since the 2020 judgement, the children had only been able to see and bond with their mother during occasional visits to the Suleja Correctional Facility, a situation he described as “heartbreaking for innocent children.”

Responding to reports that some family members objected to his forgiveness and petition for clemency, Alhaji Bello Isa said he understood that people would hold different opinions on such a sensitive matter, but as both a father and a Muslim, he believed this was the best course of action for peace and humanity.

“Vengeance cannot bring back my son,” he said quietly. “But forgiveness can bring peace to my family, to her family, and to the children who must not suffer any longer.”

“To my end, as I’ve told you people, I’m cordially with the family and I don’t have any grudges with any one of the family. Me, as the biological father of the late Bilyaminu, I don’t have any problem with the family. I don’t have any problem with the family, neither anybody outside the family. And to me, I love this. As I told you earlier, since 2019-2020, up to date, we have a very cordial relationship with the whole family,” Bello stated.