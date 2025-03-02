Veritasi Homes and Properties Limited, in partnership with Lagos Business School (LBS), is reshaping Nigeria’s real estate industry through the Veritasi Realtor’s Conference 2025.

The event brought together top industry players, investors, policymakers, and experts to discuss the future of real estate in Nigeria, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and strategic growth.

The conference emphasized the importance of smart cities, affordable housing, and real estate financing, offering expert-led discussions, case studies, and interactive workshops. These sessions equipped participants with practical insights to navigate the evolving market and address industry challenges.

Veritasi Homes CEO, Nola Adetola, in a press statement, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to transformation through education and sustainable practices. “We must go beyond traditional approaches and invest in knowledge-sharing platforms to move the industry forward,” he stated.

By collaborating with LBS, Veritasi ensured a balanced program that integrated academic expertise with real-world business strategies. Participants explored topics such as technology-driven property management, real estate value enhancement, and solutions to Nigeria’s infrastructure challenges.

Industry experts commended the conference for providing actionable solutions rather than just theoretical discussions. As Nigeria’s real estate sector continues to grow, Veritasi Homes stands out not just as a developer but as a key player in shaping the industry’s future through innovation and education.