Africa’s domestic payments card scheme and token brand, Verve International has announced that its cards are now accepted on AliExpress, one of the world’s largest online retail platforms.

This landmark partnership expands Verve’s global reach, offering seamless and secure payment solutions and providing millions of Verve cardholders and merchants worldwide with easy access to AliExpress’ extensive range of products, including fashion, electronics, home goods, beauty, and more.

The collaboration empowers Verve cardholders, both locally and internationally, to engage in cross-border transactions. It also reinforces Verve’s unwavering commitment to delivering inclusive, innovative, and secure digital payment solutions that empower individuals and businesses alike, while bridging the gap in global digital commerce.

Speaking on the partnership, managing director, Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude, remarked that, “We are excited to announce that Verve is now accepted on AliExpress, a globally recognised e-commerce leader. This marks a significant milestone in our global expansion journey, reflecting our commitment to providing cardholders with access to more possibilities in today’s digital economy.

“The addition of AliExpress to our growing network is just the beginning, there’s much more to come as we continue to innovate, expand, and deliver value to millions of Verve cardholders in Nigeria and beyond.”

Verve’s expanding global network is bolstered by partnerships with renowned brands such as Google, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Facebook, Uber, Spotify, among others, enabling cardholders to conveniently pay for subscriptions in Naira. These alliances solidify Verve’s position as a trusted leader in the digital payments space, ensuring that consumers can access top-notch services across diverse industries.

With AliExpress joining this network and Verve integrated into its payment options, Verve cardholders can easily shop and pay for a wide range of products. To shop on AliExpress using a Verve card, simply sign in, select the items to buy, and click ‘Buy now.’ When prompted, add a new card and enter the Verve card details. Save the information for future use, confirm the details, and complete the payment seamlessly.’