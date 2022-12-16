Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, Verve, has rewarded lucky winners in the Verve GoodLife Promo in partnership with First Bank, Zenith Bank, Ecobank, Union Bank, UBA, FCMB, Fidelity, and Access Bank.

10 customers have won N1 million each, 200 customers have won N20,000 each and thousands of customers have won cashbacks.

The GoodLife Promo 3.0 rewards Verve cardholders with exciting prizes and the more a customer transacts with their Verve cards, the more their chances of winning and getting rewarded for their loyalty.

At the recently concluded prize presentation ceremonies, a Verve cardholder from FCMB, Osogbo, Osun State, Mr Ayanwale Kayode, won N1million and was exhilarated.

Also, a Zenith Bank Verve cardholder, Evelyn James was presented with N1million in Lagos; as well as a UBA Verve cardholder, Mary Dunah; a Union Bank Verve cardholder, Abel Ovuri and an Ecobank Verve cardholder, Halima Osu. They were all winners and present at the respective banks for the prize presentation ceremonies.

Verve is geared towards exciting customers with the GoodLife experience while providing secure payments across different touch points, such as the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale (POS) terminals and online/WEB platforms.

Speaking on the recently concluded prize presentation ceremony, Group head, Growth Marketing Payment tokens and Financial Inclusion Services, Interswitch, Chidi Oluaoha, reiterated the brand’s commitment to the development of an inclusive payment ecosystem across the African market that supports growth and economic development while ensuring Verve cardholders are constantly rewarded for their loyalty.

Oluaoha also encouraged cardholders to actively transact with their Verve cards to be amongst the 10 more lucky millionaires to emerge, 100 customers will also be winning a N200,000 worth of shopping spree, 200 customers can still win N20,000 each and thousands of customers will be enjoying cashbacks on their spends when they make transactions with their Verve cards.