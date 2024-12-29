Controversial activist, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has claimed that his non-governmental organisation’s (NGO) account was hacked, resulting in the theft of over N180 million.

In October, Otse launched the Martins Vincent Osei Initiative, which received significant donations, including N35 million within hours and a N100 million contribution from music producer Don Jazzy.

Otse disclosed this in an Instagram video, stating that N160 million was diverted into an unknown account, leaving N20 million remaining.

He claimed that one suspect has been arrested and the account has been frozen to prevent further breaches.

“Honestly, I’ve not been myself for the past few days,” Otse said. “Somebody hacked into the NGO website, and N180 million is missing. Thankfully, we’ve tracked the person, and one suspect has been arrested.

“The account is now on PND (Post No Debit). There’s N20 million left, while N160 million was diverted. We’re heading to Jos to recover the money”, he said.

The activist assured his followers that he would provide updates on the situation and is working to recover the stolen funds.