Internet personality, Vincent Otse Martins, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has accused a former Pastor of Dunamis International Christian Center, Abraham Daniel, of attempting to blackmail founder of the Church, Pastor Paul Enenche, for financial gain.

The accusation comes on the heels of Daniel’s recent deten for alleged criminal defamation against Pastor Enenche, who heads the prominent church, reputed to be one of the largest congregations in the world.

Narrating his personal encounter with the ex-pastor who had attempted to use emotional appeal to solicit financial gains from him before going publicly to produce video to defame Enenche, VDM said the ex-pastor has the capacity to go to any length to obtain financial gain.

VDM noted that he met the ex-cleric while trying to seek justice over an allegation relating to the ex-pastor’s daughter but the case was frustrated given the fact that ex-pastor and his divorced wife could not agree.

VDM noted that his experience with the cleric and allegations from the divorced wife confirmed that Pastor Paul Eneche must have gone through a lot in the hand of the ex-cleric.

Daniel, who identifies as an atheist, ignited controversy on social media by claiming that Pastor Enenche fakes miracles and orchestrates staged religious events at his church.

Daniel’s allegations, however, have been allegedly made without any substantiated evidence, leading many to question their validity and prompting a wave of backlash that culminated in Daniel facing legal repercussions.

VDM took to his social media platforms to share his troubling experiences with Daniel, highlighting revelations that suggested the ex-pastor may have ulterior motives in his attacks against Enenche and the Dunamis Church.

According to VDM in a virap video, evidence in the form of private messages illustrated that Daniel has a history of manipulation and financial exploitation. He also alleged that Daniel has a tumultuous personal life, including abandoning his family and reportedly assaulting his wife and children.

VDM’s exposé casts doubt on Daniel’s motives, suggesting that his attack on Pastor Enenche may stem from personal grievances rather than genuine concerns.

As of now, Daniel’s lack of evidence to support his claims has left many observers skeptical and concerned about the implications of his accusations in the ongoing discourse surrounding faith and accountability within religious institutions.

As the situation unfolds, many are left wondering about the broader impact of these allegations, not only on Pastor Enenche’s reputation but also on the credibility of public figures who voice dissent against religious leaders.