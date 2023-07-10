Vet Council To Strengthen Regulatory Framework Against Animal Disease

The president of Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) AIG Aishatu Abubakar Baju has said that the council is making efforts to provide adequate and sustainable regulatory framework for animal health professionals targeted towards strengthening animal disease control and improved food safety.

Baju stated this at the oat-taking ceremony of veterinary graduates of the University of Abuja.

She said the council is working on policies and programs in collaboration with government, non-government agencies and the international agencies towards providing employment and other necessities for veterinarians either in public or private sectors of the economy.

She assured that the Council will continue to support and collaborate with all Vet Faculties in Nigeria in providing enabling environment towards achieving and maintaining qualitative students’ training that would ensure day 1 competences and maintenance of international best practices.

The acting registrar of the Veterinary Council of Nigeria, Dr Oladotun Fadipe urged the graduands to be proactive in all the dealings considering the socio economic problems in the nation.