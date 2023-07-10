Stanbic IBTC Strengthens Leadership Teams With New Appointments

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced various board appointments across the Group in its commitment to strengthening its leadership teams and driving continued growth and innovation in the financial services sector.

Mrs. Ndidi Nwuneli, a highly accomplished businesswoman and social entrepreneur, was appointed independent non-executive director of Stanbic IBTC Holdings. Mr. Yinka Sanni also joined the Board of the Holding Company as a non-executive director, while Mrs. Funeka Montjane was appointed non-executive director of Stanbic IBTC Bank. Mr. Efe Omoduemuke joined the Board of Stanbic IBTC Asset Management as an executive director. Mrs. Joyce Dimpka was appointed non-executive director of Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers. Similarly, Mrs. Temitope Popoola was appointed as an executive director of Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Limited.

Mr. Oladele Sotubo was appointed as executive director on the Board of Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, while Mrs. Titi Ogungbesan was appointed as the chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Ventures.

The chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr. Demola Sogunle, said: “these appointments represent a significant milestone in the flight plan of Stanbic IBTC as we continue to position ourselves as a leader in the Nigerian financial services industry.

“The newly appointed directors bring a wealth of multi-dimensional experience, diverse perspectives, and a deep commitment to driving excellence and innovation.”