Adamawa-born veteran broadcaster, Timawu Mathias, is dead. Aged 73.

Mathias died on Friday at an undisclosed hospital in his native Adamawa State after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has commiserated with the good people of the State, Mathias family and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the death of Chief Timawus Mathias.

Fintiri described the demise of Mathias as shocking even as he eulogised the late veteran Journalist as a patriotic Nigerian who served the country diligently in various capacities.

“We will forever cherish Chief Mathias’ oratory and comportment on Television as well as his commitment to the service of our beloved State and country.

His diligence and skills earned him the recognition of the NTA Yola station named after him.

Mathias, who holds the traditional title of the official spokesman of the paramount ruler of the Bachama Kingdom, was the one of the most preferred compered at events.

“I have no doubt that Chief Mathias’ impact and reach will continue to be felt through lives of those that have passed through his tutelage and the society at large.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Adamawa State, I want to express our heartfelt condolences and beseech God to grant the family, the entire Bachama Kingdom and relatives left behind the fortitude to bear this great irreparable loss.

“We appreciate his service to the community, especially the role he played while working with the Nigerian Television Authority and his outstanding presentation of what has become the famous Verdict 83 elections coverage,” Fintiri added.

For his part, the Adamawa State chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ishaka Dedan, described his Mathias’ death as a great loss to all journalists in the state.

“Though, his mentorship remains a fresh and point of reference for journalists, the union would map out plan on how to preserve his legacies and times at the council’s secretariat,” Dedan stated.