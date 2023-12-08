Veteran journalist Bonaventure Melah has unveiled a new book: “The Beauties of Nigeria” in Abuja.

The event brought together literature enthusiasts, cultural advocates and other Nigerians.

The book is a captivating exploration of Nigeria’s diverse landscapes, cultures and untold stories.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, who chaired the occasion on Wednesday, was represented by the party’s national publicity secretary Mr Felix Morka.

Ganduje said, “This is a remarkable contribution to the vision of Nigeria, a vision of a country that is truly beautiful as the title of the book proclaims. It is indeed a beautiful country and irrespective of your religion, God put us all here for a purpose and this book reminds us of that purpose, why we all share that common identity as Nigerians.”

He said the book is a reminder of why Nigerians should celebrate their citizenship and called on the government to do more in improving the welfare of the people.

Also, the minister of solid minerals development, Dele Alake, who was represented by his special assistant, Ms Arabirim Bello, said “It’s about time we start projecting our country in a positive light, enough of the negative narratives about Nigeria, because it negatively affects our tourism industry and in turn discourages people from visiting the country and trusting Nigerians.

“So, the book has really captured everything about Nigeria, who we are, what we stand for, the culture and way of life and the good things about Nigeria. I urge every Nigerian to have a copy of ‘The Beauties of Nigeria’ in order to know more about the country.”

On his part, the author of the book (Melah) in spite of the many challenges bedevilling the country, Nigerians must be united, have the zeal and support the government to bring about the needed turn around in the nation’s fortunes.

He said the book is classified into 35 chapters, from the introduction to the beauties, which include culture, music, Nollywood, Kannywood, cuisines, weather and various good deeds of Nigerians all over the country.

“The Beauties of Nigeria” is set to become a cherished addition to literary collections, both in Nigeria and beyond. As the book makes its way into the hands of readers, it promises to be a catalyst for a renewed sense of pride and appreciation for the often-overlooked gems that define the essence of Nigeria.