National League of Veteran Journalists (NALVEJ), Kwara State chapter has bemoaned the state of the nation, calling on the federal government to urgently find solutions to the security and socioeconomic challenges facing the country.

The league in a communique that was issued at the end of its monthly meeting decried the pitiable condition the issues of insecurity and harsh economic situation have plunged Nigerians, especially the masses.

The communique was jointly signed by the NALVEJ chairman, Alh Tunde Akanbi and the publicity secretary, Alhaji Abdullahi Olesin.

The body of veteran journalists noted the escalating prices of food items, petroleum products, especially kerosene and diesel, lamenting that the development has adversely affected the operation of newspapers, radio and television stations across the country.

While lamenting the nation’s unemployment rate put at over 33 percent, the league warned that the high cost of diesel might further worsen the situation as the media outfits may resort to downsizing their staff strength.

“The price of diesel has affected the smooth running of most radio stations and companies, thereby leading to shutting down of media houses and business outfits.

“The unending strike by the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) is another disturbing issue which needs urgent attention. The government needs the political will to surmount these challenges and many more,” the league stated.

NALVEJ sympathises with the Nigerian masses who bear the brunt of the insecurity and socioeconomic challenges, urging all to support the nation’s leaders with prayer in their bid to find enduring solutions to the problems.