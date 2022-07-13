Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, is set to storm the Indian film industry, Bollywood, as she has gotten the first international deal of her acting career.

This development was made known by the beautiful actress via her Instagram page on Wednesday.

In the post titled, ‘Sola Sobowale Goes to India’, the actress expressed joy in being awarded the contract for the Bollywood job.

Sobowale revealed that she will be heading to India for a record-breaking Director, Hamisha Daryani Ahujaon, for her latest project.

The actress further revealed that she would surely be going to India and she would be playing a very dynamic role in the project.

She wrote: “I am so excited to announce that I will be working with record-breaking Director/Exec Producer @HamishaDaryaniAhujaon on her upcoming project! And….get this…we will be going to India to film! I will be playing a very dynamic role in this project and cannot wait for you to watch it.”

Recall that Sola Sobowale recently held a special thanksgiving at St. Peter’s African Church, Lagos where she danced like the Biblical David to honour God for being so good and kind to her.

After dancing with joy, Sola Sobowale went on her kneels at the altar and received special prayers from the clergies.