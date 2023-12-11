Veteran Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) newscaster, Aisha Bello Mustapha, is dead

The sad news of her demise was announced in a statement released by her family.

Aisha, renowned for her role as one of the prominent casters on NTA Network News at 9 PM during the ’90s and early 20s, had a distinguished career spanning 35 years. She retired from active service in May 2022.

The statement from her family read: “Innalilahi wa inna Alaihin Rajiun. May Allah forgive our Mother Hajia Aishat Bello Mustapha.

“Mama indeed you are a very kind-hearted person. We will miss you and hope you are enjoying Rahma. Funeral Prayer to hold in central mosque Abuja 1 pm on Monday, 11th December 2023.”

Aisha, until her demise, was a prominent media personality, leaving an indelible footprint on the landscape of Nigerian broadcasting.