The race for vice chancellorship in some federal universities has turned the Ivory Towers into a battleground as political influence and tribal interests take the centre stage.

The struggle, LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered, is driven by tribal, religious and political sentiments, which often overshadow the fundamental principle of competence that should guide such appointments.

This is particularly unfolding at the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State; University of Benin (UNIBEN), and the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo (FUHSO), Benue State.

At the centre of the storm are the governing councils of the universities who have reportedly sacrificed merit for tribal and political considerations.

At UNIZIK, the crisis escalated recently, leading President Bola Tinubu to dissolve the governing council and remove Prof Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh, the newly appointed vice chancellor and Mrs Rosemary Ifoema Nwokike, the registrar.

Meanwhile, fear has gripped students and members of staff of the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo (FUHSO), Benue State who no longer come for lectures or work for fear of the unknown following the appointment of two vice chancellors by the removed pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council of the university, Mohammed Salami and the pioneer VC, Prof Innocent Ujah.

Investigations by our correspondent revealed that the tenure of Ujah ended on November 6 but before then, the VC on October 14 was out of the country for an international engagement and the deputy vice chancellor (Academics), Prof Stephen Abah, was appointed to act on his behalf.

A source in the university told our correspondent through a telephone conversation that before the pioneer VC could return, the pro-chancellor held a council meeting on October 17, 2024, and appointed another acting VC in person of the deputy vice chancellor (Administration), Prof Ediga Agbo, to act as VC, claiming that the pioneer VC did not communicate to him before he travelled.

The source said that at the time of his appointment, Prof Agbo was no longer a staff of the institution because he came to the university on a leave of absence from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi and his tenure ended on September 30, 2024, which he communicated to the management appropriately.

“Upon the return of the pioneer VC, he wrote to the Federal Ministry of Education about what transpired in his absence and the ministry asked the pro-chancellor to reinstate him and follow the laid down procedure but he ignored the order.

“The ministry asked the pioneer VC to call for a Senate meeting for a valedictory session and appoint the acting VC, but when he came to the university to communicate the decision of the ministry, he was not granted access into the school, which he reported to the ministry.

“At this point, the ministry asked the pioneer VC to look for another venue outside the university and call for a Senate emergency meeting and do the needful which he did and appointed the DVC academics, Prof Stephen Abah as the acting VC and communicated the same to the ministry,” he said.

At UNIZIK, Awka, Anambra State, the situation is more complex.

The deputy vice chancellor (Academics), Prof Joseph Ikechebelu, has been reinstated as acting vice-chancellor of the university.

Ikechebelu statutorily assumed the position of the vice chancellor on acting capacity after the expiration of the tenure of the immediate past 6th substantive vice chancellor, Prof Charles Osimone on June 4, 2024.

But following the appointment of the now dissolved governing council of the university headed by Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe, Ikechebelu was removed and replaced with Mrs Carol Arinze-Umobi, a professor of Law to act as VC for a period “not exceeding six months” within which a substantive VC would be appointed.

Incidentally, the appointment of a former secretary to the Ebonyi State government (SSG), Bernard Odoh, a professor of Geophysics as the 7th substantive VC of the university on October 29, 2024, sparked off a serious leadership crisis in the institution.

The leadership of the university’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) led by Prof Kingsley Uboji as chairman faulted Odoh’s appointment insisting that his appointment did not follow due process as stipulated in the Act establishing the university and other extant laws regulating the appointment.

The ASUU leadership alleged that Odoh was not a professor and as such was not qualified to be appointed VC of the institution, and that the Mbadiwe-led governing council made Odoh VC without consulting the university’s statutory representatives in the council (Senate and Congregation).

The then registrar of the university, Mrs Rosemary Nwokike had later in a statement countered the claims by Uboji’s ASUU, insisting that Odoh was awarded professorship by the Federal University of Gusau, Zamfara State in 2015, and, that five members of the council took part in the selection processes; that 15 contestants participated in the interview and that Odoh topped with over 90 marks, while the first runner-up garnered 65 marks.

Nwokike was also sacked as registrar along with Odoh and dissolution of the Mbadiwe-led governing council according to a memo by the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education.

But the ousted VC Odoh has insisted that he remains the VC claiming that the Minister of Education had no powers to remove him.

After intense lobbying between the camp of the outgoing vice chancellor, Prof Lilian Imuetinyan Salami and those opposed to Salami’s choice to succeed her, the Governing Council of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) announced the appointment of Prof Edoba Bright Omoregie (SAN) as the 11th substantive vice chancellor-elect of the institution.

Omoregie is set to succeed Salami arising from the outcome of the interview for the election of a new VC after the expiration of the tenure of the incumbent on December 1, 2024.

It was reliably gathered that “the powers that be” within the university community rooted for a certain professor from the South West zone against Omoregie, a professor of Law from Benin.

Meanwhile, a popular non-governmental organisation, Benin United Forum (BUF), has hailed a member of the council of the institution, Hon Samson Osagie, for ensuring that the right thing was done in the selection process.

The BUF, in a press statement signed by the president, Iyamu Osaro and the secretary-general, Osa Benson, congratulated the professor of Law over his appointment.

“The Leadership and stakeholders of Benin United Forum heartily congratulate Prof Edosa Bright Omoregie on his well-deserved appointment as vice chancellor of University of Benin.

“It is no doubt that Prof Omoregie will bring his wealth of experience to surpass and consolidate on the legacies of his predecessor and our 2009 struggle that paved the way for the first Benin man, who was the late Professor Osayuki Oshodin that emerged as the vice- chancellor of University of Benin

“To us, the emergence of Prof Omoregie is not just another victory for the Benin Nation but a milestone for the entire Edo people and Nigeria. We also want to thank a member of the governing council, Hon Samson Osagie for ensuring the emergence of the best. His involvement ensures the right thing was done. He (Osagie) membership of council is a blessing to the Benin Nation, which paved the way for our 2009 struggle that gave birth to the emergence of the first Benin man as vice chancellor, the late Prof Osayuki Oshodin. The Oba of Benin is very happy,” Iyamu posited.

When LEADERSHIP Sunday contacted Osagie, recently appointed Edo State attorney-general and commissioner for Justice, said, “Apart from being a Benin man, Prof Omoregie is the first alumni professor of Law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria who applied for the position of the vice chancellor of the University of Benin.

“Much as others were very qualified because they were all professors in different fields of academics, Prof Omoregie stood out on so many fronts,” he said.

Similarly, at the University of Abuja, the vice chancellorship race has been marred by controversy over procedural irregularities and alleged favouritism, with several candidates vying for the position.

The position became vacant in June 2024 and the governing council advertised the vacancy in August 2024, inviting applications. Prior to this, the outgoing vice chancellor had placed a similar advert in March 2024, aiming to appoint a successor through the Ministry of Education, but that attempt failed.

With over 80 applications under review, Prof Aisha Maikudi’s bid for vice chancellor faces serious scrutiny, as she allegedly lacks the qualifications.

Internal council members, who were appointed by the same vice chancellor responsible for Aisha’s rapid rise, were alleged to have been determined to bend all known rules and guidelines to ensure she becomes the first choice out of the 80 applicants.

Meanwhile, ASUU, University of Abuja branch, in an interview with LEADERSHIP Weekend, stated that it was monitoring the process for the appointment of the next vice chancellor.

The union emphasised the importance of a fair and transparent process in line with established guidelines, stating that it would not hesitate to speak out if any part of the processes is sidestepped or deviates from the prescribed procedures.

The chapter chairman of ASUU, Dr Sylvanus Ugoh, noted that the high level of interest and controversy surrounding the vice chancellor appointment is expected given the significance of the position within Nigeria’s higher education system.

He maintained the union’s neutral stance in the selection process, saying that it has no special interest in any individual candidate.

According to him, some candidates, regardless of their affiliation with the university, are members of ASUU, and the union cannot support one candidate over another.

He further emphasised that supporting one candidate would not be in the best interest of the university or the union.

An academic research consultant at the university and critic of the current process, Mr Humphrey Ukeaja, said the appointment of vice chancellors should be based solely on merit.

He said the process should begin with an open announcement and clear requirements, and the most qualified candidate should be chosen based on merit.

His concern is particularly focused on the acting vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, who has expressed a clear interest in securing the position permanently.

Ukeaja called for her to step aside from the selection process due to the conflict of interest, likening the situation to what happened at the University of Lagos, where the acting VC stepped down upon expressing interest in the permanent role.

“You can’t be a judge in your own case. When it happened in the University of Lagos, the acting VC stepped down. Even in Ghana, if you’re an acting VC and you’re interested in becoming the VC, if you are qualified, you step aside.

“Your qualification will speak for you; your pedigree will speak for you. It’s all about meritocracy. It is not witch-hunting. So, you can’t be a party in your own suit and want to monitor the whole process. Of course, that is a conflict of interest. So, if she’s interested, she ought to step aside, then follow the routes of those that are applied,” he said.

Ukeaja further said the recruitment process should be transparent and merit-based, noting that there are over 60 qualified applicants for the VC role, and the selection process must prioritise competence over political, religious, or ethnic affiliations.