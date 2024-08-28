The Court of Appeal, Jos Division, upheld the Federal High Court‘s judgment yesterday against a lecturer for victimising a student.

The court awarded N5.1 million to Georgia Mark Davou, a Master‘s Student victimised by Mr. Thaddeus Longduut, a lecturer at the University of Jos.

In a judgment presided over by Hon. Justice Ali Ibrahim Andenyangtso, which had in coram Hon Justice Ali Abubakar Babandi Gumel and Hon Justice Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe, the Appeal Court unanimously upheld the Federal High Court‘s judgment per M.H. Kurya, J and dismissed the Appeal for lack of merit.

The Appeal Court further directed the appellants to pay the student an additional N100,000 as costs.

The appellants were represented by their team of lawyers, Prof. F. Kwede, N.C. The students, Dandam Esq and Daniel Matta Esq, were represented at the trial and appealed by their counsel, Gloria Mabeiam Ballason Esq.