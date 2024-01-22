The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a suspected land-grabber, Mr. Urakat Audullahi, also known as Saheed Mosadoluwa, aka Ibile, for allegedly attacking and injuring land developers in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

This comes as victims of Ibile’s activities call on the Nigeria Police Force and President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the case is not swept under the carpet.

Ibile was arrested on Saturday in Lagos and flown to Abuja by a combined team of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Tactical Squad (STS).

Addressing journalists at the STS office in Abuja, Hassan Oladotun, Executive Project Director of Lawyers for Reform Group (LRG), called on all security agencies and the president to thoroughly investigate Ibile’s activities, as many people have died and been injured.

The lawyer urged President Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Security Adviser, and the Inspector-General of Police, including the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, to jointly and immediately commence an investigation to prosecute anyone found culpable.

He stated, “Ibile was arrested on Saturday in Lagos and brought to Abuja by a combined team of the IGP Special Tactical Squad over recent terrorism conduct and merciless attacks.”

He claimed that Ibile allegedly engaged over 30 police orderlies to commit crimes in the state, including attempted murder.

One of the landowners, Mike Utomi, told journalists that Ibile allegedly organized thugs who destroyed his ongoing properties while attacking his workers on site.

Other cases against Ibile include threatening the life of Chief Adetunji Yusuf Hassan Fasasi, Baale of Ilamija Village, Ibeju-Lekki.