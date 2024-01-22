The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced it will conduct the first-ever free computer-based mock exam for private candidates gearing up for the 2024 first-series West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE).

The Acting Head of Public Affairs at WAEC national office in Lagos, Moyosola Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on the regulator’s website.

The mock examination is scheduled to be held on January 23 and 24, with the main Computer-Based WASSCE for Private Candidates set to kick off on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Prospective candidates are strongly encouraged to actively participate in the mock test.

The statement read: “WAEC has scheduled a free Mock Examination for all the prospective candidates for the first-ever Computer-Based WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2024- First Series which starts on Wednesday, 31st January 2024.

“The mock examination will be held on the 23rd and 24th of January, 2024. Candidates are expected to log on to the mockcbt.waec.org.ng portal from their mobile phones or personal computers to take the examination. The mock examination portal will be accessible all day, for the two days. Candidates would be allowed to access the mock examination page a second time if the first attempt fails.

“Information containing login details of registered candidates will be sent to their respective email addresses and phone numbers as soon as registration closes.

“Also, a link to the tutorial video on how to use the examination portal will be made available on all our social media platforms. WAEC wishes all candidates for the examination success and a wonderful experience.”