Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has been ruled out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.

The striker sustained the injury during one of the team’s training sessions in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The 23-year-old missed the Super Eagles friendlies against Al Gharib and Guinea due to the injury.

Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen and Real Sociedad’s Umar Sadiq are the only fit strikers in the squad at the moment.

The other striker in the team, Kelechi Iheanacho is also struggling to be fit for the AFCON.

Boniface made his debut for the Super Eagles against Sao Tome and Principe in September.

He has featured five times for the three-time African champions.