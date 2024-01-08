The Bayelsa Police Command has commenced investigations into the death of a mother of three, whose decomposing body was found dumped in a gutter along Akali street in Yenagoa, the state capital.

ASP Musa Mohammed, the command’s spokesperson, confirmed the development in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Mohammed stated that a police team had removed the corpse and begun an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death.

He said that no suspect has been arrested yet, but the investigation was ongoing to trace those responsible for her demise.

NAN learned that the woman’s body was discovered on Sunday morning, emitting an offensive odor from the drainage where she was discarded.

Eyewitnesses reported that signs indicated she was strangled before being dumped into the gutter.

Residents of Akali street identified the deceased as Ese, who hailed from Egbo community in Delta. She traded in cow skin, commonly known as Kpomo, at the Opolo market in Yenagoa.

They also mentioned that she had separated from her husband in April 2023.

