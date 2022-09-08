A local vigilante personnel attached to the Ebonyi State International Airport, Onueke, one Chukwuma Anyigor also known as “Ite Igwe,” has allegedly beaten a 17-year-old girl, Miss Nwuka Nwafor, to death.

The deceased is said to be an SS 1 student of Izo High School in Ezza North local government area of the state.

According to the deceased elder brother, Mr Sunday Nwafor, the deceased in her bid to raise money during the holidays before the resumption of school engaged in menial jobs at the construction site during the weekends and holidays.

Another source who spoke to newsmen on grounds of anonymity said that trouble started when the vigilante instructed the deceased to evacuate some corn husks which were heaped at a particular section of the place. According to the source, the deceased insisted that she wasn’t the person that ate the corn let alone dropping its husks at the place and refused to evacuate the corn husk.